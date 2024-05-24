Football
AFP, London
Fri May 24, 2024 11:21 PM
Last update on: Fri May 24, 2024 11:30 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Man Utd to sack Ten Hag even if they win FA Cup: reports

AFP, London
Fri May 24, 2024 11:21 PM Last update on: Fri May 24, 2024 11:30 PM
Photo: AFP

Manchester United will sack embattled manager Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final against Manchester City regardless of the result at Wembley, it was reported on Friday.

Britain's The Guardian newspaper said the Premier League club had decided to take the ruthless step after a dismal season.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

If Ten Hag's two-year reign does end following the City clash, his exit would provoke memories of fellow Dutchman Louis van Gaal's Old Trafford departure.

Van Gaal was fired just two days after United's FA Cup final victory against Crystal Palace in 2016.

United finished an embarrassing eighth in the Premier League this season -- their lowest final position since 1990 -- and crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage.

Ten Hag has been the subject of intense speculation over his future, months after British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe took a minority stake in the club and assumed control of football operations.

United insist no decision has been made on the Dutchman's future and say a full review will take place after Saturday's showpiece against the Premier League champions, who are chasing their second straight league and FA Cup double.

The club have been linked with a list of names including Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, England's Gareth Southgate and Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, who has previously coached at Old Trafford.

Speaking before the latest report emerged, United goalkeeper Andre Onana said the final was "extra motivation" after an injury-hit season in which many of their star players flopped.

"We lost twice against City already (in the Premier League)," he said. "We know how good they are. Best team at the moment -- all of our respect -- but we go there to win. A final."

Onana, who also played under Ten Hag at Ajax, stood up for his manager, describing him as a "good guy, a good coach".

"Tactically he's very good and he showed it last season," said the Cameroon international. "I was not here last season and they got top four.

"This season a lot of things happened. I'm not here to back him. He is big enough to back himself. But he is a really good guy, he is a positive coach and tactically he's good.

"If he had all his squad it would probably be different. This season is difficult for him, for us, for the club, for the fans."

Saturday's match offers United a shot at silverware against their bitter rivals and a route to Europa League qualification.

"It would make things look better," said Onana, who has had an inconsistent first season at Old Trafford.

"It's important to end well and winning this game would mean we're in the Europa League."

Related topic:
Manchester UnitedErik ten HagJim RatcliffeFA Cup final 2024Manchester City vs Manchester United
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ten Hag pleads for patience after Man Utd blow lead again

3w ago

United out to dent City’s title charge

2m ago

Is time up for Ten Hag after Man Utd implosion?

2w ago

Fernandes spares Ten Hag's blushes as Man Utd survive Blades scare

4w ago
Erik ten Hag

Ten Hag out of time at Man United, former players say

2w ago
push notification