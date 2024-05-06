Man City's Haaland is a 'spoilt brat', says Keane

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been branded a "spoilt brat" by Roy Keane as the former Manchester United star stepped up his war of words with the Norwegian.

Keane has been critical of Haaland on several occasions this season and he reignited their feud following City's 5-1 win against Wolves on Saturday.

Haaland scored four times in the rout as City moved within one point of Premier League leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

But the 23-year-old appeared frustrated when he was substituted by City boss Pep Guardiola in the closing stages at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola later said Haaland was annoyed with the officiating in the match, but Keane was quick to lambast the striker.

"I think we saw Haaland yesterday brought off not too happy, behaving like a spoilt brat," Keane told Sky Sports in his role as a pundit for Liverpool's win against Tottenham on Sunday.

"I think when you have the spat as well with the manager and obviously your star man, it doesn't help that results aren't going your way.

"But because they win the game, he scores goals it's almost forgotten about."

Keane had previously blasted Haaland's general play as that of a "League Two" player this season, which led the former Borussia Dortmund star to hit back following the Wolves game.

"I don't really care that much about that man, so that's all right," Haaland said.

Keane was infamously sent off for a brutal foul on Haaland's father Alfie, who was playing for Manchester City during a derby against United in 2001.

Alfie made just a handful of appearances after that before having to retire aged just 30, although it was later claimed the injury from Keane's tackle was not the cause.

Keane admitted in his autobiography that his challenge was premeditated due to a prior grudge.

After Keane was hurt in a tackle with Alfie, then playing for Leeds, in 1997, the Norwegian stood over him, apparently accusing his rival of feigning injury.

But Keane had ruptured his cruciate ligament and he wrote in his book of their 2001 clash: "I'd waited long enough. I hit him hard. The ball was there (I think). Take that. And don't ever stand over me sneering about fake injuries."