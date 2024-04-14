Leverkusen win first Bundesliga title, breaking Bayern's 11-year run

Bayer Leverkusen crushed Werder Bremen 5-0 on Sunday to win the Bundesliga for the first time in their 120-year history, breaking Bayern Munich's 11-year stranglehold on the German title.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen were controlled and dominant despite the occasion, a hat-trick from Florian Wirtz alongside goals from Victor Boniface and Granit Xhaka extending their unbeaten run to a stunning 43 games in all competitions.

Leverkusen's maiden title win, coming after five second-place finishes in their history, keeps their dream of a remarkable treble alive this season.