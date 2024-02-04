Late Sagorika goal helps Bangladesh beat India to qualify for final

Thanks to a late goal from forward Mosammat Sagorika, defending champions Bangladesh defeated India 1-0 to become the first side to qualify for the final of the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship at Birshreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur today.

Availing a long pass from skipper Afeida Khandokar, Sagorika, who scored a brace in their 3-1 win over Nepal last game, placed it past the India goalkeeper to nudge Bangladesh ahead in the second minute of the four-minute stoppage time.



The charges of Saiful Bari Titu began their title defence with a commanding victory over Nepal at the same venue on Friday.

Bangladesh now have six points from two matches and they will next play Bhutan in their final round-robin fixture on February 6.

