Football
Sun Feb 4, 2024 08:55 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 4, 2024 09:23 PM

Football
SAFF U-19 Women's C'ship

Late Sagorika goal helps Bangladesh beat India to qualify for final

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Thanks to a late goal from forward Mosammat Sagorika, defending champions Bangladesh defeated India 1-0 to become the first side to qualify for the final of the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship at Birshreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur today. 

Availing a long pass from skipper Afeida Khandokar, Sagorika, who scored a brace in their 3-1 win over Nepal last game, placed it past the India goalkeeper to nudge Bangladesh ahead in the second minute of the four-minute stoppage time.  
   
The charges of Saiful Bari Titu began their title defence with a commanding victory over Nepal at the same venue on Friday. 

Bangladesh now have six points from two matches and they will next play Bhutan in their final round-robin fixture on February 6.
 

