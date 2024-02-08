India beat Bangladesh by virtue of coin toss to clinch title

India won the final of the SAFF Under-19 Women's Championship by virtue of a coin toss after a lengthy penalty shootout against hosts Bangladesh at the Birshrestha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur on Thursday.

All eleven players from each side converted their penalties in the shootout after the contest ended 1-1 at full time.

Shibani gave India the lead in the eighth minute and the away side held the lead for almost the entirety of the match but Bangladesh striker Sagorika had other plans as she found the net deep into stoppage time to take the game to penalties.

Bangladesh skipper Afeida Khandokar walked towards the penalty spot after each side had converted all of their 11 penalties. Afeida was then stopped in her tracks as the referees discussed the stipulation amongst themselves. The on-field referees then told both captains that the fate of the match would be decided by a coin toss which went in favour of India.