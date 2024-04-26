Klopp says Liverpool target Slot in line for 'best job in world'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told Arne Slot he will be getting the "best job in the world" if the Feyenoord boss succeeds the German at Anfield.

Klopp will step down at the end of this season and Slot is the leading contender to replace him after Liverpool opened talks with his Dutch club this week.

Speaking prior to Feyenoord's win at Go Ahead Eagles on Thursday, Slot said he had "every confidence" Liverpool would strike a deal and admitted he was keen to take over from Klopp.

The highly rated 45-year-old, who has previously been linked with Tottenham and Leeds, took Feyenoord to the Dutch title in 2022/23 and won the Dutch Cup earlier this month.

Liverpool's Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk this week said Slot's attacking philosophy could be a good fit at Anfield.

Klopp also offered a positive review of Slot's qualities, while emphasising the appeal to any manager of taking the reins at Liverpool.

"I like the way his team plays football. If he is the one, I like that he wants it," Klopp told reporters on Friday.

"I don't know him, but some people who know him say he's a good guy. I like that a lot. So good coach, good guy. Looking forward for the club, if he is the solution, if he is the man, I'm more than happy.

"It's the best job in the world, best club in the world. Great job, great team, fantastic people. A really interesting job."

Feyenoord are currently second in the Eredivisie table, with PSV Eindhoven nine points clear at the top.

Failing to win the title would be a disappointment for Slot, mirroring Klopp's frustration at Liverpool's own faltering title bid.

'Room for improvement'

Liverpool are in third place, three points behind leaders Arsenal and two adrift of second-placed Manchester City.

City have a game in hand on both Arsenal and Liverpool, who look to have blown their chance after defeats against Crystal Palace and Everton.

The Reds have also crashed out of the Europa League and FA Cup at the quarter-final stage to ruin Klopp's hopes of a glorious send-off after nine years in charge.

Klopp suggested missing out on the title could actually be a help to his eventual successor, since expectations may not be as high next season.

"Helps, obviously, with not finishing on a high, it looks like. There's room for improvement, let me say it like that," he said ahead of Saturday's trip to West Ham.

"We have to be positive. I'm pretty sure Arsenal and City see it as a two-horse race. They might have to say something different publicly. But I don't think they expect to lose two games.

"If they do, it would be silly not to be there so we have to win our games."

Liverpool's dismal 2-0 defeat against Merseyside rivals Everton on Wednesday was a major disappointment for Klopp, who took the blame for their lacklustre performance and first loss at Goodison Park for 14 years.

"It is my job to create an atmosphere where the boys can be the best version of themselves and that is where I have failed. I take the blame 100 percent," he said.

"I'm not in the mood to surrender, to wave the white flag. We have to make sure we play better."