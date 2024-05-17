Klopp says he would vote to scrap VAR

Liverpool's outgoing manager Juergen Klopp said he would vote for VAR to be scrapped in the Premier League, saying the people operating the system are not good enough.

The Premier League will facilitate a discussion on VAR with clubs at next month's AGM after Wolverhampton Wanderers submitted a resolution, citing the "negative consequences that damage the relationship between fans and football".

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday's home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, his final game in charge, Klopp said it was not VAR to blame but those operating it.

"They are voting against how it's used which is definitely not right," Klopp said. "In the way they do it, I would vote against it because these people are not able to use it properly.

"I don't think VAR is the problem, it's how they use it. You can't change the people, obviously it's clear they need them.

"So yeah, I would vote for scrapping VAR."

Video assistant referees (VAR) were introduced in 2019 to assist on-field officials with key decisions such as offside and handball, but rather than reduce controversy it has become an almost weekly talking point and is unpopular with fans.

Klopp said he had sympathy for Wolves.

"They were the most unlucky team with VAR decisions, they were crazy against Wolves," Klopp said. "We've had a few strange ones but they are the champions of that."

Liverpool received an apology from the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) earlier this season after a goal was wrongly ruled out for offside at Tottenham Hotspur.