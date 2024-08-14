Football
Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:05 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:05 PM

Football

Premier League to explain VAR decisions on social media during matches

Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:05 PM

The Premier League hopes to reduce frustration with the VAR system with the launch of a social media account that will provide near real-time updates and explanations regarding officiating and operational decisions for every match.

Teams voted in favour of keeping VAR in June despite huge amounts of criticism about the technology-aided officiating system last season, with Wolverhampton Wanderers initiating a petition to scrap it.

"In the absence of live VAR audio being broadcast, as it is not permitted in football, the Premier League Match Centre will be able to relay on social media near-live information from the VAR Hub during a game," the league said in a statement on Tuesday.

In addition to posting refereeing decisions, the X account, @PLMatchCentre, will also provide insights directly from the VAR hub and refereeing experts with the aim of bringing transparency, the league said.

Experts from PGMOL, the league's officiating body, will also clarify the laws of the game and provide additional information and updates on the VAR decision-making processes when necessary.


