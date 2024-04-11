Football
AFP, London
Thu Apr 11, 2024 08:20 PM
Last update on: Thu Apr 11, 2024 08:25 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Premier League to introduce semi-automated offside technology

AFP, London
Thu Apr 11, 2024 08:20 PM Last update on: Thu Apr 11, 2024 08:25 PM
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Premier League will introduce semi-automated offside technology next season in the hope of reducing the time it takes to make VAR decisions.

At a shareholders' meeting on Thursday, top-flight clubs unanimously agreed to introduce the system, which is expected to cut the average length of a VAR check for offside by about 30 seconds.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"The technology will provide quicker and consistent placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and will produce high-quality broadcast graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters," a Premier League statement said.

Football's global governing body FIFA used semi-automated offside technology at the 2022 men's World Cup in Qatar after running a series of trials, including at the Club World Cup.

It is also used in the Champions League and in Italy's Serie A.

Referees will still need to make calls on subjective elements, such as whether a player in an offside position is interfering with play.

The Premier League has not disclosed the technology partner it will work with and it is understood that no contracts have yet been signed.

The intention is to introduce the technology after one of the international breaks in September, October and November.

Related topic:
VARPremier Leaguesemi-automated offside technologyFIFA
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Liverpool held 2-2 by Man Utd in blow to title hopes

3d ago

Arteta delighted as bit-part players keep title chase on track

1w ago

City still the current best side in PL: Guardiola

1w ago

Scandals take sheen off on-field progress

Brazil sack Diniz as coach

|আবহাওয়া

বৈশাখের শুরুতে তীব্র তাপপ্রবাহের সম্ভাবনা

আজ দেশের সর্বোচ্চ তাপমাত্রা রেকর্ড করা হয়েছে রাঙ্গামাটিতে ৪০ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কেএনএফ প্রতিষ্ঠাতা নাথান বমের স্ত্রীসহ দুজনকে রুমা থেকে বদলি 

৩১ মিনিট আগে
push notification