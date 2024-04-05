Kings soar, Abahani slip up

Defending champions Bashundhara Kings coasted to a 5-0 victory over Chittagong Abahani in the Bangladesh Premier League while title aspirants Abahani Limited stumbled against Fortis FC, playing out a 1-1 draw at separate venues today.

In Rajshahi, Rahmatganj MFS tasted their maiden victory in the league with a 2-0 win over visiting Brothers Union.

Kings consolidated their lead with 28 points with their ninth win in 11 matches, eight more than second-placed Mohammedan SC who have played one match fewer than the Kings while Abahani sit with 19 points from 11 matches after the day's draw.

Kings, who had defeated Chittagong Abahani 4-0 earlier in the season, took the lead in the second minute before adding three more goals in the first half at the Birshreshtha Shaheed Flight Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj. Kings then scored their fifth and final goal in the second half to complete a comprehensive victory.

Local forward Rakibul Hossain scored one goal in each half while Dorielton Gomes, Robson da Silva and Asror Gofurov scored one each.

At the Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj, Abahani dropped points against Fortis FC, who had pulled off a shock 1-0 win over the Sky Blue outfits in their first meeting.

Despite adding reinforcements in the mid-season transfer window, Abahani could not tame Fortis, who rather stunned Abahani by taking a 61-minute lead, with Ukrainian forward Valery Hryshy capitalising on a fumble by goalkeeper Sahidul Alam Sohel.

Abahani forward Stewart Cornelious levelled the margin in the stoppage time of the second half to salvage a point.

At the Muktijoddha Smriti Stadium in Rajshahi, Egyptian forward Motafa Mammad gave Rahmatganj a 44-minute lead before Ghanaian forward Ernest Boateng sealed off the victory over Brothers Union.