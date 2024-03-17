MSC win easy, Usha edge Police

Title-contenders Mohammedan SC notched up an easy 11-1 win over Dilkusha SC while Usha KC toiled hard to clinch a 3-2 victory over Bangladesh Police in their respective matches in the Delta Insurance Premier Division Hockey League at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

Mohammedan and Usha played out a 3-3 draw in their third match and had contrasting challenges in their fourth. The Black and Whites had supreme control over Dilkusha, while Usha faced stiff resistance from Police before notching up their second victory of the league since a 5-1 win over Dhaka Mariners Young Club in the opening match of the league.

Mohammedan forward Rasel Mahmud Jimmy and Malaysian recruit Faizal Bin Sarri scored hattricks as Mohammedan dominated having scored nine goals in the first two quarters. It was one-way traffic as Mohammedan added two more goals in the fourth and final quarter. Dilkusha reimbursed one goal in the final quarter through Habul.

In the day's second match, Usha struggled to break down Police but India's Mohammad Shariq gave Usha the lead in the 24th minute as he converted a penalty before his compatriot Deepak Patel equalised for Police seven minutes later, also by converting a penalty. In the next minute, Indian midfielder Aniket Gurav restored Usha's advantage but Police bounced back to level the score at 2-2 with a field goal from Pakistan's Athisham Aslam in the 37th minute before Tayeb Ali finally struck the winning goal from open play for Usha KC.