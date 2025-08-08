Kane scores as Bayern thump Spurs in pre-season friendly

Harry Kane scored his first goal against his former side as Bayern Munich romped past Tottenham 4-0 at home in a pre-season friendly on Thursday.

Kane, who is boyhood club Tottenham's all-time top goalscorer with 280 strikes in 435 matches, put Bayern in the lead after 12 minutes with a composed penalty box finish.

The England captain then had a chance to double Bayern's lead two minutes later when Joao Palhinha, who joined Spurs from Bayern on a season-long loan on Sunday, gave away a penalty.

Kane however slipped, blasting his shot well over the bar. It was the first time Kane failed to convert a spot kick since his miss in the 2022 World Cup quarter-final defeat to France.

Kingsley Coman added the home side's second with a superb curling shot from the edge of the box with 61 minutes gone.

Bayern teenagers Lennart Karl and Jonah Kusi-Asare both scored in the dying stages to complete the one-sided victory.

Kane joined Bayern in a 100 million euro (£87 million) transfer from Spurs in the summer of 2023.

The match was the Europa League winners' last chance to fine tune before next Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup clash with European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Spurs have had a mixed bag under new coach Thomas Frank this pre-season, beating London rivals Arsenal along with Reading, while being held to draws with Newcastle, Luton Town and Wycombe.