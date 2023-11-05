Football
Reuters, Dortmund 
Sun Nov 5, 2023 01:35 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 5, 2023 01:38 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Kane hattrick fires Bayern to 4-0 win at Dortmund

Reuters, Dortmund 
Sun Nov 5, 2023 01:35 AM Last update on: Sun Nov 5, 2023 01:38 AM
Kane celebrates scoring against Dortmund on November 4, 2023. Photo: AFP

Harry Kane marked his first appearance in Der Klassiker in trademark fashion with a hat-trick to take his Bundesliga goal total to 15 in 10 games as Bayern Munich thrashed Borussia Dortmund 4-0 away on Saturday.

The England striker slotted in from close range after nine minutes after Dayot Upamecano had headed a fast-starting Bayern in front five minutes earlier, with both goals created by Leroy Sane.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Stunned Dortmund improved after the break but record signing Kane grabbed his second goal to seal the points in the 72nd minute, again from close range. Kane then completed his third hat-trick of the season in stoppage time after racing clear.

Victory left champions Bayern on 26 points, two points behind leaders Bayern Leverkusen who had earlier beaten Hoffenheim 3-2 away.

Dortmund's first league defeat of the season left them in fourth spot on 21 points.

Related topic:
Harry Kane
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bayern have deal with Kane but Spurs reject bid: report

Kane 'totally committed' to Tottenham, Postecoglou says

'Very, very smart': Tuchel toasts Kane's 'impressive' Bayern debut

'Sorry Harry' as Kane suffers defeat in Bayern debut

Bellingham shines brightest as England inflict more pain on Scotland

ঢাকার পরে নারায়ণগঞ্জ ও ভোলায় ২ বাসে আগুন
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ঢাকার পরে নারায়ণগঞ্জ ও ভোলায় ২ বাসে আগুন

নারায়ণগঞ্জের সিদ্ধিরগঞ্জ ও ভোলার চরফ্যাশন এলাকায় আরও দুটি বাসে আগুন দিয়েছে দুর্বৃত্তরা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ভোটাধিকারের আন্দোলনে প্রত্যাশিত ভূমিকা রাখছে না নাগরিক সমাজ: নূরুল কবীর

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে