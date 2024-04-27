Football
Kane double steers Bayern 2-1 past Frankfurt ahead of Real clash

PHOTO: AFP

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane scored once in either half to guide them to a 2-1 Bundesliga victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, in a winning dress rehearsal ahead of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid.

The Bavarians, who saw Bayer Leverkusen end their 11-year-Bundesliga reign by securing the league crown two weeks ago, have only the Champions League trophy to fight for with departing coach Thomas Tuchel eager to leave on a high note.

They went in front with Kane tapping in a Konrad Laimer assist after the Austrian's fine run in the ninth minute. But the latter had to be taken off injured a little later.

Eintracht levelled in the 23rd with Hugo Ekitike's shot from 18 metres but Kane restored order with a penalty just past the hour for his 35th league goal.

It was his 400th career goal at senior level for clubs and country, and his 42nd goal this season across all competitions was also a personal best for the England captain.

But the hosts also had to take off defender Matthijs de Ligt at halftimeafter he suffered some rough challenges. It was not immediately clear if he had been injured as well.

Bayern remain in second place with three games left to play on 69 points, 11 behind Leverkusen, who are in action against third-placed VfB Stuttgart, on 63, later on Saturday.

Fellow Champions League semi-finalists Borussia Dortmund, who host Paris St Germain on Wednesday, suffered a crushing 4-1 loss to direct rivals RB Leipzig who held on to fourth place.

Leipzig are on 62 points, five ahead of fifth-placed Dortmund, with the top four finishers guaranteed a place in next season's Champions League group stage.

Germany is likely to earn a fifth spot as one of the top two in UEFA's coefficient table depending on the remaining results in European competition this season.

Related topic:
Bayern MunichHarry Kanefootball
