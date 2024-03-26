Heartbreak for Bangladesh as Palestine fire stoppage-time winner

A stoppage-time goal from Palestine's Michel Termanini handed Bangladesh a 1-0 defeat in their World Cup qualifying campaign at home today, five days after being thrashed 5-0 by the same opposition in Kuwait.

The Men in Red and Green, who defended so resolutely today following a jittery start, conceded the only goal as a cleverly-worked ball was slotted home by Termanini past Mehedi Hasan Srabon, who had replaced an injured Mitul Marma a few minutes earlier.

Mitul had made a number of excellent saves to keep the hosts in the game, but his injury seemingly unsettled the team as the final whistle drew to a close.

The defeat, first at the Bashundhara Kings Arena for Bangladesh, leaves the team bottom of Group I with one point. Palestine, on the other hand, move clear into second position with seven points while Australia lead the group with 12 points after four games. Lebanon are in third position with two points.

After shaking off a jittery start, Bangladesh grew into the game gradually and fought toe-to-toe in the second half against a side 86 places higher.

The home team, playing with two changes from the previous game, had their fair share of chances too to get ahead in the game.

And when Palestine were decided to 10 men towards the end of 90 minutes, it seemed the hosts would at least be able to earn their second point of the campaign. But the late lapse in concentration undid all the good work.