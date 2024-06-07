Palestine create history, reach Round 3 of WC qualifiers

Palestine players after their match against Lebanon at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar on June 6, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Palestine created history when they booked a place in the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the first time following a goalless draw on Thursday against Lebanon in Doha.

Palestine fans inside the stadium before the match. Photo: Reuters

Against the backdrop of the war in Gaza, the Palestinian team has already claimed a piece of footballing history this year by making a debut appearance in the Asian Cup knockout phase.

Palestine players after the match. Photo: Reuters

On Thursday, Palestine, who came into the Group I match with seven points, only needed a draw to progress, and they got the desired result despite some rough tactics by Lebanon as they picked up seven yellow cards.

Palestine's Jonathan Cantillana before the match. Photo: Reuters

Palestine fans inside the stadium before the match. Photo: Reuters

It will also mark the fourth consecutive time Palestine have booked their place in the AFC Asian Cup finals, to be hosted by Saudi Arabia in 2027.

Palestine players after the match. Photo: Reuters

Manager Makram Daboub's men take on Australia on June 11 next. The Socceroos were a 2-0 winner against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Bayern Munich-bound Nestory Irankunda, born in a refugee camp in Tanzania after his parents escaped fighting in their native Burundi, made his debut for unbeaten Australia.

And the 18-year-old had a hand in the first goal in the 29th minute when his short pass found Ajdin Hrustic to lash home from long range.

Kusini Yengi headed the second after half-time.

Earlier in the day, PSG's Lee Kang-in and Tottenham's Son Heung-min both scored twice as South Korea trounced Singapore 7-0 while India legend Sunil Chhetri fought back tears as he made his 151st and final appearance for his country in a goalless draw against Kuwait in Kolkata.

In matches played in the Middle East, the biggest surprise was Afghanistan holding reigning Asian champion Qatar to a goalless draw at Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium in Al-Hasa, Saudi Arabia.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia were a comfortable 3-0 winner over Pakistan with two goals from Feras Al Buraikan (26th and 41st minutes) and one after the break by Musab Al Juwayr (59th).

Indonesia slumped to a 2-0 defeat against already qualified Iraq in Jakarta, finishing the game with 10 men after Jordi Amat was red carded. It was Iraq's fifth straight win.

Vietnam are now one point behind Indonesia in the fight for the second qualifying spot after a thrilling 3-2 win over the Philippines, thanks to Pham Tuan Hai goal in fifth minute of added time.

Already qualified Japan cruised past Myanmar 5-0 in Yangon.