Hamza-less prep no problem, says Cabrera as full squad comes together

Bangladesh coach Javier Cabrera welcomed the arrival of 10 Bashundhara Kings players ahead of the Nepal friendlies.

"We are happy to get everyone together. All of us are in the same pace. It's a tight schedule... before flying out, but it's manageable," Cabrera told reporters before training began at the National Stadium on Monday.

While he prefers a full squad from the start, Cabrera said adjustments would be straightforward. "I'm pretty sure they're going to perform well," he added.

Star midfielder Hamza Choudhury, who picked up a niggle in Leicester City's recent match, will miss the September 6 and 9 fixtures.

"The squad is ready to fly, and we will prepare without Hamza. We don't have any problem with it," Cabrera confirmed.

The coach aims to win both friendlies as preparation for October's Asian Cup Qualifiers against Hong Kong.

"This is a more prepared squad, capable of winning against Hong Kong. The target, as usual, is to win against Nepal, though it will be challenging," he said, highlighting opportunities for younger players to step up.

Central defender Topu Barman is confident the team can adapt to Cabrera's system in the next five training sessions and secure victories against Nepal.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh will face Fortis FC in a practice match to fine-tune combinations and strategies before flying out.