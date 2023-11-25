Goal from 30m out, Ronaldo shows he still got it at 38!

Cristiano Ronaldo has still got it.

At 38, Ronaldo still has what it takes to mesmerise fans and football lovers. The Portuguese superstar scored a brace inside three minutes, including a goal from about 30 metres out, in Al Nassr's 3-0 win over Al Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League yesterday.

Al Nassr have now closed the title gap to one point behind leaders Al Hilal with Ronaldo's late rally securing all three points on the night in Riyadh. With 34 points from 14 matches, Al Nassr remain second on the table just behind Al Hilal, who have 35 points from 13 games.

Sami Al-Najei's early strike gave Al Nassr the lead in the 13th minute but Luis Castro's team looked wayward from then on till Ronaldo sparked life into the game with two decisive goals in the second half to seal a victory for his side.

Ronaldo's first goal came in the 77th minute when his bullet strike from inside the box found a way through three defenders and the goalkeeper.

Ronaldo, however, still had his best reserved for the game. In the 80th minute, Ronaldo put the game to bed with an audacious attempt from 30 metres out. The goalkeeper Paulo Vitor came out of his position, trying to clear the ball from the defence but his clearance bounced to Ronaldo from 35 yards out, and he lofted home a fantastic finish.

Ronaldo has now taken his season tally to 15 goals from 13 Saudi Pro League matches, with four goals in his last three league matches.