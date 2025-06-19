Donnarumma warns PSG 'hungry' for more success at Club World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma jumps for the ball during a training session at UC Irvine Athletics in Los Angeles on June 18, 2025, ahead of their Club World Cup against Brazil's Botafogo. Photo: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma warned Wednesday that the newly crowned European champions were "hungry" for more success at the Club World Cup as they prepared to face Brazil's Botafogo.

The French giants launched their Group B campaign in impressive style on Sunday, sweeping aside Atletico Madrid 4-0 at the Pasadena Rose Bowl.

The victory marked a seamless entrance to the tournament for PSG, a little over two weeks after their 5-0 drubbing of Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final.

Italy's Donnarumma said the team were intently focused on winning a fifth piece of silverware this season after starting the tournament "the same way we finished" the Champions League.

"The Club World Cup is a very important competition for us, we must continue to remain 100 percent focused to reach the final and the trophy," the goalkeeper told reporters ahead of Thursday's clash with Botafogo at the Rose Bowl.

"Everyone is hungry for victories, to win titles; it's important for now and for next year," he added after training at the University of California.

Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz said that PSG were comfortable with being tournament favourites.

"It's positive if everyone is talking about us, isn't it?" he said.

"For our game, what we're doing. But we don't feel that pressure, we don't think about that, but rather about the next match."

PSG's opponents Botafogo reached the Club World Cup by winning the Copa Libertadores for the first time in 2024.

The Brazilian side opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

PSG's Portugal international striker Goncalo Ramos said Botafogo were an unknown quantity.

"I know them a little, I know the coach, but I don't watch many of their matches because they play late. But they're a good team, it's different for us to play against a team from Brazil," Ramos said.

After Thursday's game at the Rose Bowl, PSG will travel north to Seattle for their final group match against the Sounders on Monday.