Donnarumma confirms departure from PSG after being axed by Enrique

Gianluigi Donnarumma confirmed his imminent departure from PSG after he was effectively axed from the squad by manager Luis Enrique, who left the Italian keeper out of the Super Cup line-up.

Donnarumma played an instrumental role in PSG's treble-winning campaign last season, helping them to finally win the Champions League for the first time.

However, the 26-year-old, who joined the club in 2021, has now been left out in the cold.

PSG signed French keeper Lucas Chevalier on Saturday, fuelling speculation about Donnarumma's future, and with one year left on his contract, the Italian is now set to move on.

"Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team's success," Donnarumma posted on social media on Tuesday.

"I am disappointed and disheartened."

The keeper's omission from the PSG squad to face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday was the main focus of the manager's press conference.

"These are always hard decisions to make. I can only say good things about Gianluigi Donnarumma," Luis Enrique told reporters.

"He is one of the best players in his position, without any doubt. He is even better as a person, but we were looking for a different profile of keeper.

"Bearing in mind the level of Gianluigi Donnarumma and everything he has given to the club, of course we understand the situation but my aim is to improve the team and I have tried to do that in the best way possible."

Italian reporters were understandably more concerned with the Donnarumma situation than with the match against Spurs, but the PSG manager soon grew tired of the subject.

"No more questions on this. It is my decision, it is the club's decision and the club backs me," Luis Enrique said.

"We now need to find the best solution for all parties."

Donnarumma's next club has yet to be decided, and the keeper would like the chance to bid farewell to the PSG supporters.

"I hope to have the opportunity to look the fans at the Parc des Princes in the eyes one more time and say goodbye as it should be done," Donnarumma wrote.

"If that doesn't happen, I want you to know that your support and affection mean the world to me and I will never forget it.

"Playing for this club and living in this city has been an immense honour. Thank you Paris."

PSG captain Marquinhos also spoke about the Donnarumma situation during his press conference.

"It is always difficult. I have been here for 12 or 13 years and I have seen other players go through the same thing," the Brazilian defender said.

"Life is like that and football is like that. One day I will leave as well, I hope it will be in the best possible conditions but players come and go and the club remains, the fans remain, and history remains.

"We don't know if he is going to leave or stay. If he stays of course we will welcome him back with open arms.

"Because what he did last season was incredible and it is thanks to him that we reached the final and we won the trophy. But if he has to leave we will thank him."