'Bitter end' for Real Madrid magician Modric

Real Madrid's Luka Modric reacts after playing his last match for Real Madrid. Photo: Reuters

The curtain finally fell on Real Madrid midfield maestro Luka Modric's superlative career at the club after a drubbing by Paris Saint-Germain in New Jersey, but in years to come, that will be forgotten.

The 39-year-old made his last appearance for the club as a substitute in the 4-0 Club World Cup semi-final defeat on Wednesday, but leaves a host of indelible memories from his time with the Spanish giants.

The Croatian confirmed in May he would leave Madrid after the tournament in the United States, and he is set to join AC Milan next season.

Modric turns 40 in September but still hopes to play for Croatia at the 2026 World Cup, and regular football is what he needs, after his minutes shrank last season under previous Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The veteran midfielder won a club-record 28 trophies over 13 years in the Spanish capital, in which he conquered fans of all teams across Spain with his consistent brilliance.

"It's not the desired finish, it's a bitter end, but he will not be remembered for this game, but instead for other great ones," said new Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso after the PSG humbling.

"He is a legend both of world football and Real Madrid, he will be remembered for many more good things than the 25 minutes he played today."

Modric has been a key part of Madrid's success since arriving in 2012 from Tottenham, winning six Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles among other silverware.

He won the Ballon d'Or in 2018, becoming the first player not named Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to do so in over a decade.

Although Modric took the captain's armband at the start of last season, his impact was greatly reduced.

Ancelotti tried to shift Madrid to a more powerful, energetic approach in midfield, with Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and others getting priority.

Despite Modric's fading presence, "his legacy will live on forever," said Madrid chief Florentino Perez, after he announced his impending departure.

Glory days

Modric is Real Madrid's oldest goalscorer and top flight player, but his best days came before his final season in which they finished without a major trophy.

The midfielder racked up 597 appearances, scoring 43 times and providing 95 assists.

One of those was for one of Real Madrid's most important goals of all-time -- Sergio Ramos' header against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final, as they ended their long wait for La Decima -- their 10th European Cup.

Modric swung in a corner from the right in the 93rd minute in Lisbon, with Atletico leading by a goal, for Ramos to power home and force extra-time, in which Madrid secured a 4-1 triumph.

The midfielder also provided a jaw-dropping assist with the outside of his boot for Rodrygo Goes in the 2022 Champions League quarter-final clash with Chelsea, forcing the game to extra-time.

Madrid eventually fought off the Blues and went on to lift the trophy yet again.

"Modric is a gift to football," said Ancelotti, who once jokingly reprimanded the Croatian for messing up a single pass, as the midfielder went to collect a man-of-the-match award following the 2022 Spanish Super Cup win over Barcelona.

Midway through his first season at the club, Modric was voted the worst signing of the season in La Liga.

He departs the Spanish top flight as one of the greatest players ever to grace it, tireless in his work-rate and impeccable with the ball.

Modric's departure leaves Dani Carvajal as the sole player who was part of the 2014 Champions League final triumph, as Madrid prepare for a new era under Alonso, who was playing for the club alongside the Croatian back then.

"We are starting from scratch," said Alonso ahead of the new season, and without Modric it feels like an understatement.