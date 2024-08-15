Football
Modric creates a small piece of Real history

Agencies
PHOTO: REUTERS

Luka Modric lifted his first title as Real Madrid captain when his side won the UEFA Super Cup for a record-breaking sixth time with a 2-0 win over Atalanta on Wednesday.

While all the spotlight in the match was on Kylian Mbappe, it was Modric who ended up creating a small piece of history for the Spanish giants. 

The Super Cup triumph was Modric's 27th title with Los Blancos and it takes him past Nacho and Carvajal who have all won 26 titles. 

Legends like Alferado Di Stefano, Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo have not come close to winning the amount of trophies Modric. 

The Croatian midfielder arrived at Real Madrid in 2012 and since then has won six European Cups, five Club World Cups and European Super Cups, four LaLiga titles, two Copas del Rey and five Spanish Super Cups.
 

Related topic:
Luka ModricReal MadridLos BlancosUEFA Super Cup
