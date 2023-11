FC Copenhagen's Norwegian forward Mohamed Elyounoussi (L) celebrates with Kevin Diks after scoring during their UEFA Champions League Group A match against Manchester United in Copenhagen on November 8, 2023. Photo: AFP

Manchester United's hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stage were dealt a fresh blow in a stunning 4-3 defeat by FC Copenhagen in Denmark on Wednesday.

United led 2-0 in the Group A game before Marcus Rashford was sent off late in the first half, and later threw away a 3-2 lead as Roony Bardghji got the Danish side's late winner.