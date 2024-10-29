Football
AFP, London
Tue Oct 29, 2024 04:21 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 29, 2024 04:24 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Ruben Amorim set for Manchester United job: reports

AFP, London
Tue Oct 29, 2024 04:21 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 29, 2024 04:24 AM
PHOTO: REUTERS

Manchester United are holding talks with Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim to become their new manager after sacking Erik ten Hag on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Ten Hag was released after a disastrous start to the season, with former Red Devils striker Ruud van Nistelrooy named interim boss.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Amorim, who is currently in charge of Sporting Lisbon, is close to agreeing a deal to take over at Old Trafford, according to Sky Sports, The Sun, the Daily Mail and the Athletic among other media outlets.

Amorim, 39, is considered one of Europe's leading young coaches.

He was widely linked with the manager's role at Liverpool following the departure of Jurgen Klopp this year, but Dutch coach Arne Slot headed to Anfield instead.

Amorim also held talks about replacing David Moyes at Premier League club West Ham, before later apologising for the timing.

Amorim was just 36 when he led Sporting to a first league title in 19 years in 2021 and he won his second with the club last season.

If he is appointed by United, he will inherit a squad that is lying 14th in the Premier League after suffering their fourth defeat in nine league games at West Ham on Sunday.

Related topic:
Ruben AmorimManchester UnitedErik ten Hag
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Beleaguered Man United battle to 0-0 draw at Villa

3w ago

Ten Hag to remain as Man Utd boss

4m ago

Brighton leave it late to beat Manchester United 2-1

2m ago

Ten Hag blames dismal Man Utd defending for defeat to Brighton

2m ago

United in action as Premier League kicks off

2m ago
|ফুটবল

রদ্রিই পেলেন ব্যালন ডি'অর

শেষ পর্যন্ত জল্পনা-কল্পনাই সত্যি হলো। ২০২৪ সালের ব্যালন ডি'অর জিতলেন ম্যানচেস্টার সিটির স্প্যানিশ ডিফেন্সিভ মিডফিল্ডার।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কমিউনিটি হেলথ কেয়ার: ১৪ হাজার পদ সৃষ্টি করবে সরকার

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে