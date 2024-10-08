Hectic schedule pushing players to breaking point

A tipping point has seemingly been reached in world football's increasingly hectic schedule, as evidenced by the several high-profile injuries in recent weeks leading up to the latest FIFA window.

In a cruel twist of fate, Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who cautioned the players about going on strike due to intense workloads in mid-September, was sidelined for the rest of the 2024-25 season following an ACL injury a week later.

"I think we are close to that [striking]," Rodri said when asked if it is possible players will strike. "If you ask any player, they will say the same. It's the general opinion of the players.

"If it keeps going this way, there will be a moment where we have no other option, but let's see. It's something that worries us because we are the ones who suffer," said the Spaniard.

City went deep into most of the competitions they played last season, with a few of their players recording over 70 appearances. English midfielder Phil Foden was included in 77 matchday squads, making 72 appearances, while City's former Argentinian striker Julian Alvarez was included in 83 matchday squads, leading to 75 appearances, owing to the European Championships and Copa America duties, respectively.

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal was the latest key figure who suffered a season-ending ACL injury. Carvajal, who was named in 55 matchday squads, played in 49 matches last season for club and country.

"It's impossible to be at full capacity with 72 plus games. I think the appropriate bodies should analyse this because it's practically impossible. The quality of the game drops, and we suffer, along with our families," the 32-year-old said.

This season some players could play as many as 80 games due to the expanded Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup formats, alongside enlarged national team competitions.

The USA will host the first edition of FIFA's new 32-team Club World Cup from June 15 to July 13 next year after the end of the club football season.

"Nobody wants to play in it, nobody is excited about it," former England international Jaime Carragher told CBS recently. "The best players in the world are being treated like cattle," he added.

The call for safeguarding players is nothing new, particularly in the English Premier League where there is no winter break; rather, the players are faced with a packed festive season.

The effects of packed fixtures are, however, becoming far more prevalent, as evidenced by all these season-ending injuries.

Most clubs do not have the luxury of having a star-studded squad, laced with top-quality squad players -- a delight for coaches who could rotate without having to compromise much with on-field quality. This makes it even more difficult for clubs with budget constraints, as it places them under pressure to avoid rotation and play the same group of players week in and week out, putting them at greater risk of injury.

Such workloads also come at a great risk for the younger players.

For instance, Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Pedri made 75 appearances for club and country in 2020-21 and struggled with muscular injuries in the subsequent seasons. His clubmate and Spain's latest young sensation, Lamine Yamal, played in 64 matches for club and country last season, followed by his side's triumphant run in the Euros.

As things stand, the pressures of increased workloads have certainly been building up among the players, and it seems to be a matter of time before calls for consideration turn into a full-on strike.