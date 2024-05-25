Football
Reuters
Sat May 25, 2024 01:41 PM
Last update on: Sat May 25, 2024 01:44 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Copa America to feature its first female referees

Reuters
Sat May 25, 2024 01:41 PM Last update on: Sat May 25, 2024 01:44 PM
Brazilian referee Edina Alves. PHOTO: AFP FILE

Next month's Copa America will be the first edition of the continental men's football tournament to have female referees, South America's soccer governing body (CONMEBOL) said on Friday.

Copa America, which runs from June 20 to July 14 hosted by the United States, will have a total of 101 match officials, including eight women.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Edina Alves of Brazil and Maria Victoria Penso of the United States will be referees in the tournament. They will be supported by Tatiana Guzman of Nicaragua, a VAR official.

Brazilian Neuza Back, Mary Blanco of Colombia, Migdalia Rodriguez of Venezuela, and Americans Brooke Mayo and Kathryn Nesbitt will join as assistants.

"This is a significant commitment undertaken by CONMEBOL since 2016," CONMEBOL said in a statement.

"Aiming at the development and professionalisation of more women on and off the field, promoting gender equality in various tournaments."

In 2021, Alves became the first woman to referee a senior men's FIFA tournament at the Club World Cup. Back and Nesbitt officiated matches in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Penso, Mayo, and Nesbitt have also been selected as match officials at the 2024 Olympic football tournament in France.

Related topic:
Copa AmerciaCONMEBOLwomen's referee
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

All-female team referee Serie A match for first time

3w ago

Copa America teams to be allowed concussion substitutions

2d ago

Miami to host Copa America final

6m ago

Brazil add three players to Copa America squad

5d ago

‘I am fulfilled with this World Cup’

1y ago
রোববার সন্ধ্যায় আঘাত হানতে পারে রেমাল, ৪ হাজার আশ্রয়কেন্দ্র প্রস্তুত: দুর্যোগ প্রতিমন্ত্রী
|আবহাওয়া

রোববার সন্ধ্যায় আঘাত হানতে পারে রেমাল, ৪ হাজার আশ্রয়কেন্দ্র প্রস্তুত: দুর্যোগ প্রতিমন্ত্রী

‘এই ঘূর্ণিঝড়ে সাতক্ষীরা থেকে কক্সবাজার পর্যন্ত পুরো এলাকা কম-বেশি ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত হতে পারে। সাত থেকে ১০ ফুট পর্যন্ত জলোচ্ছ্বাস হওয়ার আশঙ্কা রয়েছে।’

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
|আবহাওয়া

দুপুরে ঘূর্ণিঝড়ে রূপ নেওয়ার সম্ভাবনা, রেমাল হতে পারে প্রবল ঘূর্ণিঝড়

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification