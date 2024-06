COPA AMERICA 2024: BRAZIL, ARGENTINA FIXTURES

The 48th edition of Copa America, South America's biggest football competition, will be played in the United States from June 20 to July 14, 2024.

Keeping in mind the massive fan following of Brazil and Argentina in Bangladesh, the two teams' group-stage fixtures, according to Bangladesh time, are as follows:

GROUPS

A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada

B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica

C: USA, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia

D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica

Brazil:

June 25 Brazil vs Costa Rica 7:00 am

June 29 Paraguay vs Brazil 7:00 am

July 3 Brazil vs Colombia 7:00 am

Argentina:

June 21 Argentina vs Canada 6:00 am

June 26 Chile vs Argentina 7:00 am

June 30 Argentina vs Peru 6:00 am