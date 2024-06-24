Uruguay clinch 3-1 win over Panama

Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring against Panama in the second half during the group stage of Copa America at Hard Rock Stadium. PHOTO: REUTERS

Maximilian Araujo, Darwin Nunez and Matias Vina scored as Uruguay beat Panama 3-1 in their Copa America Group C match in Florida on Sunday.

Uruguay's win saw them move level with the United States on three points. The U.S. beat Bolivia 2-0 in the day's other Group C match.

Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay, who have won the Copa America a joint record 15 times, were rewarded for their blistering early pace when Araujo fired home a sublime curling effort from the edge of the area in the 16th minute.

Panama grew into the match after the break and wasted several chances to get themselves back into the contest.

Jose Fajardo blasted an effort wide in the 52nd minute after a defensive error by Mathias Olivera, while Jose Rodriguez tested Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet with a ferocious shot from range.

Uruguay were on the ropes for much of the second half but Nunez, who had already missed a string of chances, settled their nerves in the 85th minute with a coolly-taken volley into the bottom corner after a rebound dropped kindly for him.

In a frenetic spell during stoppage time, Vina rose highest to head home Uruguay's third from a set-piece before Michael Amir Murillo netted a consolation goal for Panama after cutting back onto his left foot and curling his shot past Rochet.

Uruguay's all-time leading scorer Luis Suarez, 37, was an unused sub.

Uruguay next face Bolivia in New Jersey on Thursday, while Panama take on the United States in Atlanta.