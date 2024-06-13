Copa America 2024: Fixtures

COPA AMERICA 2024
Star Sports Desk
Thu Jun 13, 2024 05:25 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 13, 2024 05:34 PM

The most prestigious tournament in the Americas makes a much-awaited return as Copa America is set to enthrall football fans after a three-year gap, making its way to the United States this time after Lionel Messi's Argentina won the tournament in Brazil in 2021.

The 48th edition of the event is all set to feature ten teams from South America's CONMEBOL and six teams from North America's CONCACAF, including representatives from Central America and the Caribbean, competing across 14 venues for nearly a month.

FULL FIXTURES [All timings are as per Bangladesh time]

Here is the fixture of the upcoming event, which was last won by Argentina and Lionel Messi in 2021. The timings are given as per Bangladesh time:

Date                Match                                      Kick-off time  Venue

June 21            Argentina vs Canada              6:00 am           Atlanta

June 22            Peru vs Chile                          6:00 am           Arlington

June 23            Mexico vs Jamaica                 7:00 am           Houston

June 23            Ecuador vs Venezuela             4:00 am           Santa Clara

June 24            USA vs Bolivia                       4:00 am           Arlington

June 24            Uruguay vs Panama                7:00 am           Miami

June 25            Brazil vs Croatia                     7:00 am           Inglewood

June 25            Colombia vs Paraguay            4:00 am           Houston

June 26            Chile vs Argentina                  7:00 am           East Rutherford

June 26            Peru vs Canada                       4:00 am           Kansas City

June 27            Venezuela vs Mexico             7:00 am           Inglewood

June 27            Ecuador vs Jamaica                4:00 am           Las Vegas

June 28            Panama vs USA                      4:00 am           Atlanta

June 28            Uruguay vs Bolivia                7:00 am     East Rutherford

June 29            Paraguay vs Brazil                  7:00 am           Las Vegas

June 29            Colombia vs Costa Rica         4:00 am           Glendale

June 30            Argentina vs Peru                   6:00 am           Miami

June 30            Canada vs Chile                     6:00 am           Orlando

July 1              Mexico vs Ecuador                 6:00 am           Glendale

July 1              Jamaica vs Venezuela             6:00 am           Austin

July 2              USA vs Uruguay                     7:00 am           Kansas City

July 2              Bolivia vs Panama                  7:00 am           Orlando

July 3              Brazil vs Colombia                 7:00 am           Santa Clara

July 3              Costa Rica vs Paraguay          7:00 am           Austin

Quarterfinals                          

July 5              1A vs 2B                    7:00 am           Houston

July 6              1B vs 2A                    7:00 am           Arlington

July 7              1C vs 2D                    7:00 am           Las Vegas

July 7              1D vs 2C                    4:00 am           Glendale

Semifinals                              

July 10            W25 vs W26               6:00 am           East Rutherford

July 11            W27 vs W28                6:00 am           Charlotte

Third-place match                             

July 14             L29 vs L30                  6:00 am           Charlotte

Final                           

July 15             W29 vs W30               6:00 am           Miami

 

