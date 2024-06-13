Copa America 2024: Fixtures
The most prestigious tournament in the Americas makes a much-awaited return as Copa America is set to enthrall football fans after a three-year gap, making its way to the United States this time after Lionel Messi's Argentina won the tournament in Brazil in 2021.
The 48th edition of the event is all set to feature ten teams from South America's CONMEBOL and six teams from North America's CONCACAF, including representatives from Central America and the Caribbean, competing across 14 venues for nearly a month.
Here is the fixture of the upcoming event, which was last won by Argentina and Lionel Messi in 2021. The timings are given as per Bangladesh time:
Date Match Kick-off time Venue
June 21 Argentina vs Canada 6:00 am Atlanta
June 22 Peru vs Chile 6:00 am Arlington
June 23 Mexico vs Jamaica 7:00 am Houston
June 23 Ecuador vs Venezuela 4:00 am Santa Clara
June 24 USA vs Bolivia 4:00 am Arlington
June 24 Uruguay vs Panama 7:00 am Miami
June 25 Brazil vs Croatia 7:00 am Inglewood
June 25 Colombia vs Paraguay 4:00 am Houston
June 26 Chile vs Argentina 7:00 am East Rutherford
June 26 Peru vs Canada 4:00 am Kansas City
June 27 Venezuela vs Mexico 7:00 am Inglewood
June 27 Ecuador vs Jamaica 4:00 am Las Vegas
June 28 Panama vs USA 4:00 am Atlanta
June 28 Uruguay vs Bolivia 7:00 am East Rutherford
June 29 Paraguay vs Brazil 7:00 am Las Vegas
June 29 Colombia vs Costa Rica 4:00 am Glendale
June 30 Argentina vs Peru 6:00 am Miami
June 30 Canada vs Chile 6:00 am Orlando
July 1 Mexico vs Ecuador 6:00 am Glendale
July 1 Jamaica vs Venezuela 6:00 am Austin
July 2 USA vs Uruguay 7:00 am Kansas City
July 2 Bolivia vs Panama 7:00 am Orlando
July 3 Brazil vs Colombia 7:00 am Santa Clara
July 3 Costa Rica vs Paraguay 7:00 am Austin
Quarterfinals
July 5 1A vs 2B 7:00 am Houston
July 6 1B vs 2A 7:00 am Arlington
July 7 1C vs 2D 7:00 am Las Vegas
July 7 1D vs 2C 4:00 am Glendale
Semifinals
July 10 W25 vs W26 6:00 am East Rutherford
July 11 W27 vs W28 6:00 am Charlotte
Third-place match
July 14 L29 vs L30 6:00 am Charlotte
Final
July 15 W29 vs W30 6:00 am Miami
