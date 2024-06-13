Copa America 2024: Fixtures

The most prestigious tournament in the Americas makes a much-awaited return as Copa America is set to enthrall football fans after a three-year gap, making its way to the United States this time after Lionel Messi's Argentina won the tournament in Brazil in 2021.

The 48th edition of the event is all set to feature ten teams from South America's CONMEBOL and six teams from North America's CONCACAF, including representatives from Central America and the Caribbean, competing across 14 venues for nearly a month.

FULL FIXTURES [All timings are as per Bangladesh time]

Here is the fixture of the upcoming event, which was last won by Argentina and Lionel Messi in 2021. The timings are given as per Bangladesh time:

Date Match Kick-off time Venue

June 21 Argentina vs Canada 6:00 am Atlanta

June 22 Peru vs Chile 6:00 am Arlington

June 23 Mexico vs Jamaica 7:00 am Houston

June 23 Ecuador vs Venezuela 4:00 am Santa Clara

June 24 USA vs Bolivia 4:00 am Arlington

June 24 Uruguay vs Panama 7:00 am Miami

June 25 Brazil vs Croatia 7:00 am Inglewood

June 25 Colombia vs Paraguay 4:00 am Houston

June 26 Chile vs Argentina 7:00 am East Rutherford

June 26 Peru vs Canada 4:00 am Kansas City

June 27 Venezuela vs Mexico 7:00 am Inglewood

June 27 Ecuador vs Jamaica 4:00 am Las Vegas

June 28 Panama vs USA 4:00 am Atlanta

June 28 Uruguay vs Bolivia 7:00 am East Rutherford

June 29 Paraguay vs Brazil 7:00 am Las Vegas

June 29 Colombia vs Costa Rica 4:00 am Glendale

June 30 Argentina vs Peru 6:00 am Miami

June 30 Canada vs Chile 6:00 am Orlando

July 1 Mexico vs Ecuador 6:00 am Glendale

July 1 Jamaica vs Venezuela 6:00 am Austin

July 2 USA vs Uruguay 7:00 am Kansas City

July 2 Bolivia vs Panama 7:00 am Orlando

July 3 Brazil vs Colombia 7:00 am Santa Clara

July 3 Costa Rica vs Paraguay 7:00 am Austin

Quarterfinals

July 5 1A vs 2B 7:00 am Houston

July 6 1B vs 2A 7:00 am Arlington

July 7 1C vs 2D 7:00 am Las Vegas

July 7 1D vs 2C 4:00 am Glendale

Semifinals

July 10 W25 vs W26 6:00 am East Rutherford

July 11 W27 vs W28 6:00 am Charlotte

Third-place match

July 14 L29 vs L30 6:00 am Charlotte

Final

July 15 W29 vs W30 6:00 am Miami