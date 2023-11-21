Miami to host Copa America final

Next year's 48th edition of the Copa America, featuring 10 South American nations and six North American teams, will start in Atlanta and end in Miami, organizers said Monday.

South American governing body CONMEBOL said the June 20 opener will be staged at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with the final on July 14 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The NFL stadiums, both of which have hosted the Super Bowl, will be among US venues for the special edition of the event, typically held in South America but to be hosted in 2024 by the United States.

"We expect stadiums filled with the passion of the entire American continent for the inauguration and final of an unforgettable CONMEBOL Copa America," CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez said. "We look forward to the best CONMEBOL Copa America of all time."

Qualifying for six CONCACAF spots in the event is ongoing, with four teams set to be decided by Tuesday and two more decided in March 2024 play-off matches.

The event will serve as a tune-up for the US ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which the Americans will co-host with Mexico and Canada.