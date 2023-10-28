Choton’s Army deny Mohammedan

An action from the Independence Cup match between Mohammedan and Bangladesh Army. Photo: BFF

Bangladesh Army Football Team, guided by former national women's team coach Golam Rabbani Choton, held Mohammedan Sporting Club to a 2-2 draw in their Independence Cup fixture at the Bashundhara Kings Arena yesterday.

Army twice took the lead but Mohammedan hit back twice to snatch a point in their Group C fixture, with the other team of the group – Fortis FC – yet to play a match.

Imtiaz gave Army a ninth-minute lead while Arif Hossain equalised for the Federation Cup winners of last season. Ranju restored Army's lead four minutes later but Jafar Iqbal's 67th-minute strike ensured a point for the Black and Whites.

In the Group D match of the day at the same venue, Bashundhara Kings registered a 1-0 win over Bangladesh Navy Football Team, thanks to a second-minute strike from Miguel Figueira, who tapped home following a low-cross from the right from Robson Robinho.