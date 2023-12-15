Independence Cup semifinals today

Defending champions Bashundhara Kings will look to leave their continental miseries behind by booking a final berth in the first tournament of the season when they square off against two-time champions Abahani in the first semifinal of the Independence Cup today.

Kings, the reigning Bangladesh Premier League champions, were eliminated from the group stages of the AFC Cup for the third consecutive season following a controversial defeat to Odisha FC in their last group match last week. The new powerhouse of Bangladesh football would want to forget that memory soon by winning against their biggest domestic rivals at their home venue – the Bashundhara Kings Arena – with the match kicking off at 4:00pm.

These two sides have produced some feisty encounters in recent years and Kings coach Oscar Bruzon was respectful of his opposition ahead of the key clash.

"All our focus and efforts are already on the domestic season where we have great enthusiasm on trying to retain the Independence Cup trophy and contest for all the trophies," Bruzon told reporters ahead of his team's training session yesterday.

"Abahani have reinforced pretty well at different positions and departments, and following their recent performances they are, as always, serious title contenders and a challenging rival in the semis," the Spaniard said of Abahani, who last won the trophy in 2021 before losing in the semifinal stage last season.

Abahani's reliable midfielder Mohammad Ridoy said coach Diego Cruciani is motivating them against 'the best team of the country'.

"The coach always motivates us. He has instructed us how we have to fight against Kings. I believe we can win this match and move into the final," Ridoy told reporters.

Meanwhile, three-time champions Mohammedan will be the favourites, at least on paper, when they face Rahmatgnaj MFS in the first semifinal, with the match kicking off at 1:45pm at the Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj.

Mohammedan coach Alfaz Ahmed, who last season led the side to a first Federation Cup title after 14 years, said Rahmatganj deserve to be in the semifinals.

"They have beaten a good team, so they deserve to be in this position. But we will try our level best to reach the final," Alfaz said, terming the semifinal as a do-or-die affair for both teams.