Football
Sports Reporter
Mon Dec 18, 2023 03:52 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 03:57 PM

Football

Kings vanquish Mohammedan threat to lift Independence Cup

Sports Reporter
Mon Dec 18, 2023 03:52 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 03:57 PM
Bashundhara Kings
Bashundhara Kings defeated Mohammedan in the final of the Independence Cup. Photo: Star

Favourites Bashundhara Kings retained the Independence Cup title with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Mohammedan SC in the final at the Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj today.

Kings, who were reduced to 10 men after 48 minutes, conceded a lead five minutes into the second half with Emanuel Sunday nodding a Mozaffarjon Mozaffarov corner into the near post.

Mohammedan, however, could hold onto their lead only two minutes as Kings levelled the score within minutes, thanks to Rakib Hossain's smart finish from inside the box.

Just four minutes before the regulation time ended, King's Brazilian forward Dorielton Gomes scored the decisive goal with a clinical finish from inside the box.

With the win, the Kings have now equalled Mohammedan's tally of three titles in the Independence Cup.

