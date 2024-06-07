Chelsea sign Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo

Chelsea have signed defender Tosin Adarabioyo from Premier League rivals Fulham on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old former Manchester City trainee, who has agreed a four-year deal, will move on July 1 after the expiry of his contract at Craven Cottage.

"Chelsea is a huge club and this is a full-circle moment for me," centre-back Adarabioyo said in a Chelsea statement on Friday.

"I was born three miles away from Stamford Bridge and made my professional debut there. I'm very excited and looking forward to helping push the club in the direction we want to go."

Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said: "We are delighted to bring Tosin to Chelsea.

"Throughout his career, he has showcased his maturity and defensive qualities and has gained a wealth of experience in the Premier League in recent seasons."

Adarabioyo, who joined Fulham in 2020, is Chelsea's first signing since Enzo Maresca was announced as manager on a five-year deal earlier this week. The Italian replaced Mauricio Pochettino, who left by mutual consent following the end of the league season.

Adarabioyo's arrival follows the departure of veteran centre-back Thiago Silva, who has joined Brazilian club Fluminense.

Chelsea have spent more than £1 billion ($1.28 billion) on signings since a consortium led by Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital bought the club in May 2022.