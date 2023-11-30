Cabrera likely to get extension

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is likely to extend the contract of Javier Cabrera, the head coach of men's national team, for another year with an increase of his wages following demand from the 39-year-old.

Cabrera was initially appointed for a one-year term in 2022 before his contract was extended for another year, running out on December 31, 2023, even though he was only able to lead the side to one win and two draws in eight matches.

However, the Spaniard pulled off some good results in his second year, seeing the team to the semifinals of the SAFF Championship after 14 years. In the second year, Cabrera guided the side to four wins, five draws and four defeats in 13 international matches.

It has been learnt that the Spaniard had demanded almost twice his current wage -- US 8,000 -- apart from other facilities.

"We are negotiating with his demands and hoping to reach an understanding within a week," BFF vice-president and national teams' committee chairman Kazi Nabil Ahmed said yesterday, adding that they would sign the new contract for one year.