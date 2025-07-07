Asif Mahmud announces Tk 50 lakh prize for women's football team

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has announced a prize of Tk 50 lakh for the Bangladesh national women's football team in recognition of their historic qualification for the AFC Women's Asian Cup.

The development was confirmed by National Sports Council (NSC) Secretary Aminul Islam to The Daily Star on Monday.

Bangladesh secured their maiden berth in the 12-team continental tournament—set to be held in Australia in March next year—after emerging as Group C champions in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers held in Yangon, Myanmar.

The women's team began their campaign with a dominant 7-0 victory over Bahrain, followed by a crucial 2-1 win against hosts Myanmar, which virtually sealed their qualification. Their spot in the final tournament was confirmed after Bahrain and Turkmenistan played out a 2-2 draw. However, Bangladesh capped off their campaign in style, thrashing Turkmenistan 7-0 to maintain a perfect record with three wins from three matches.

The team returned home early Monday to a hero's welcome following their triumphant campaign. The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) organised a reception for the players at the Hatirjheel Amphitheatre shortly after their arrival in Dhaka.

While the Ministry of Youth and Sports announced the cash reward, the BFF did not declare any prize money during the reception event.