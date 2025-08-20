Cabrera finds ‘positivity’ despite player shortage

Bangladesh national team head coach Javier Cabrera remains confident about preparing his side for the two upcoming FIFA friendlies against hosts Nepal on September 6 and 9, despite 10 Bashundhara Kings players expected to join the national camp only next month.

Cabrera began training on August 15 with just 13 players after Kings declined to release their squad members, citing pre-season preparations and injury concerns. To fill the gap, the 40-year-old coach called up eight U-19 players, and he is pleased with how the camp is progressing.

"We have 13 senior players in camp, as some others are with the U-23 team, while Kings players stayed back. To complete the group, we brought in some U-19 players, and we are happy with the positivity so far," Cabrera told reporters before yesterday's training at the National Stadium.

"I think it is going to be effective. There is enough time to prepare. Kings players will hopefully join next month, and we will still have time to get ready for the Nepal matches."

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is still hoping to have England-based Hamza Choudhury arrive directly in Nepal, but Canada-based Shamit Shome will miss the friendlies. Despite this, Cabrera remains optimistic about the young players stepping up.

"The more games we play, the more players will be ready for the future. We still have many senior players, but with U-23s coming in, some seniors will naturally get less time. Now the young ones have a chance to prove themselves as we play practice matches before traveling to Nepal for the two friendlies," Cabrera said.

The Spanish coach also admitted that he had spoken with Bashundhara Kings president Imrul Hasan, who is also BFF senior vice president and deputy chairman of the National Teams Committee, regarding domestic and international schedules. Cabrera emphasised he has "a lot of respect" for Imrul and does not want to get into any controversies over the issue of player availability.