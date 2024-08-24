Cabrera hopes to get Hamza 'very soon'

Bangladesh coach Javier Cabrera has expressed his optimism about getting Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury in the Bangladesh camp soon, after the midfielder received his Bangladesh passport on Friday and sent a letter to the Bangladesh Football Federation expressing his desire to represent the Red and Greens.

During a press briefing on Saturday, BFF general secretary Emran Hossain Tushar informed that Hamza's parents collected his passport from the Bangladesh High Commission in London on Friday and the footballer has also sent a letter to the BFF, wishing to play for Bangladesh.

Speaking on the issue, Cabrera praised the England-born midfielder for his leadership quality as well as his technical ability.

"He (Hamza) will be a great addition for the team, not only for his quality – what he can provide because of his quality as he is definitely a very top-level player – but I think he can provide a lot of things off the pitch as a leader with his experience in the Premier League at the top-flight," Cabrera said of his impression about the 26-year-old footballer.

"He has also played for all the youth teams of England. So I think he'll definitely be a very good example off the pitch and he will definitely be a great addition. Hopefully he will be with us very soon," hoped the Spaniard.

Emran, meanwhile, informed that the federation has already asked for an NOC from the English FA regarding the player's availability for Bangladesh, and once it gets the NOC, the certificate will be forwarded to FIFA's players' status committee for approval.