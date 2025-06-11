Bangladesh football is just getting started: Shamit

Bangladesh midfielder Shamit Shome expressed his disappointment following his side's 2-1 defeat to Singapore in an AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers fixture at the National Stadium on Tuesday but remained optimistic about the future of Bangladesh football.

The highly anticipated clash at a packed National Stadium marked Shome's debut for Bangladesh and the first time he teamed up with Hamza Choudhury, the duo being Bangladesh's most high-profile players.

"Thank you Bangladesh; an amazing feeling of representing and playing in this country for the first time. Disappointed not to get what we deserved in the match, but incredibly proud to be part of this team," Shamit wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

"A huge thanks to my teammates, coaching staff, all members of BFF, and of course the fans for embracing me. Bangladesh football is just getting started."

Shome made a strong impression in the first half, showcasing his skill with deft footwork that created a couple of goal-scoring opportunities. However, his influence waned in the second half.

Singapore took the lead with a first-half goal from Song Uiyong and doubled their advantage in the second-half, thanks to a smart finish from prolific striker Ikhsan Fandi. Rakib Hossain pulled one back for Bangladesh in the second half, but despite applying intense pressure in the final moments of the game, the hosts were unable to find an equaliser.

Bangladesh goalkeeper Mitul Marma had a part to play in both the goals that the home side conceded. Mitul, who earned a cleansheet with a a last-gasp diving save against Bhutan a week ago, was at fault with errors leading to goals; on both occasions he was soft with his punches and parried the ball into dangerous areas, costing Bangladesh big time. The 21-year-old took to social media and apologised for his mistakes.

"The saddest moments in my life have left a big impact on me. I've had to deal with things that made me feel heartbroken, The first time I really felt sadness was when my elder brother passed away some days ago," Mitul wrote on his Facebook.

"Despite the shocked of losing my brother, I was focused on giving my best. I tried to help the team but couldn't and really i feel sorry and apologise it Was really tough time for me. Again, please forgive me for mistakes and believe, I will come back stronger."