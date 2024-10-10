Football
Gareth Southgate taking year out from coaching

AFP, London
PHOTO: AFP

Former England manager Gareth Southgate said Thursday he would not return to coaching for the next year.

Southgate resigned after England lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final in July.

However the 54-year-old had been touted as a possible successor to Erik ten Hag as the Dutchman continues to struggle at Manchester United.

"I won't coach in the next year for sure, I'm certain of that," Southgate was quoted by the BBC as saying at the European Club Association general assembly in Athens.

The former Middlesbrough and England Under-21 manager has a close relationship with United's new sporting director Dan Ashworth, who as Football Association technical director was on the panel that appointed Southgate to the England job.

"I need to give myself time to make good decisions. When you come out of a really big role you need to give your body time, you need to give your mind time.

"I'm enjoying my life, so there's no rush. I'm fortunate that there are lots of opportunities presenting themselves."

