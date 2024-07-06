Kane hopes to repay coach Southgate with a win

England will take on Switzerland in the quarterfinal of the Euro Championship 2024 today and their captain Harry Kane wants his team to 'repay' coach Gareth Southgate with a win against the Swiss.

Southgate has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism for the underwhelming showing of his team so far in the Euro, as they have limped their way to the quarterfinals despite boasting a squad full of stars.

This will be Southgate's 100th game as England coach and Kane feels that he and his teammates owe it to their boss to put in a solid performance in the knockout tie.

"I know the boss at times will come under criticism and come under stick, but, ultimately, it's us on the pitch, to make the difference in vital moments," Kane told reporters.

"We feel like the coach has given us so much and been one of our most successful managers in England's history. So we need to go out there and repay him with that. It's an incredible achievement [to reach 100 games]. In terms of doing something for him, I think all he will want is a win so hopefully we can win and that will be the best present he could ask for."

Southgate's contract with England will end this year and he is expected to leave the position after the European Championship. He guided the Three Lions to the Euro 2020 final where they lost on penalties.

Southgate is said to be considering significant changes to his team's set-up for their quarterfinal tie against Switzerland. The winners will go on to face either Netherlands or Turkey in the semifinals.