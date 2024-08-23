Football
Sports Reporter
Fri Aug 23, 2024 09:18 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 23, 2024 09:24 PM

Football

Hamza receives Bangladesh passport

Sports Reporter
Fri Aug 23, 2024 09:18 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 23, 2024 09:24 PM
Hamza
Leicester City's Hamza Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi-born English footballer Hamza Choudhury has finally received a Bangladesh passport, confirmed Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) general secretary Emran Hossain after speaking to Hamza's mother Rafia Choudhury today.

The 26-year-old footballer from Leicester City had expressed his desire to represent Bangladesh at the international level and had applied for a Bangladesh passport in June.

His passport had been ready for collection at the Bangladesh High Commission in London for more than a month but he could not collect it as he was busy in pre-season activities.

It has been learnt that the BFF will now start the process of making Hamza eligible to play for the Bangladesh national team. The federation will first seek a no objection from the England FA, as Hamza had played for England Under-21.

The BFF will then apply to FIFA for permission to let Hamza into the Bangladesh team.

Related topic:
footballHamza Choudhuryleicester cityBangladesh Football TeamBFF
