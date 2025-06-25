Butler’s Bangladesh ‘underdogs’ with a plan

(L-R) Monika Chakma, Ritu Porna Chakma and Shamsunnahar Sr, three of Bangladesh’s women’s football team stalwarts, smile wholeheartedly during a break from their last training session at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, ahead of the team’s departure for Myanmar for the Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh women's football head coach Peter Butler struck a note of cautious optimism ahead of the team's departure for Myanmar, where they will contest Group C of the AFC Women's Asia Cup Qualifiers.

With higher-ranked opponents and only the group winners advancing to the final round, Butler was careful not to make bold promises, instead reminding that his side have shown notable growth in recent times.

Ranked 128th, Bangladesh face a daunting challenge in a group that includes hosts Myanmar (55th), Bahrain (92nd), and Turkmenistan (141st). Although expectations have risen following spirited showings against stronger teams like Jordan and Indonesia, the Bangladesh coach acknowledged the scale of the task at hand.

"We probably are underdogs," Butler told reporters at a press conference at the BFF House yesterday, on the eve of their Myanmar flight in the early hours of today.

He added that belief and adaptability would be key. "Sometimes you've got to flick systems… be flexible."

Butler credited the side's progress, pointing to a marked improvement in their work ethic and tactical understanding, especially out of possession. He believes Bangladesh now have the tools to make life difficult for more established teams through "energy, tactical nous" and discipline.

Having lost 5-0 to Myanmar in 2018, Bangladesh's record in the group is not inspiring, but Butler dismissed past results as irrelevant. He is more focused on the present squad, which he described as "exciting" and filled with emerging talent. The senior team, alongside promising Under-17 and Under-20 outfits, signals brighter days ahead for women's football in Bangladesh.

Although the English coach had limited preparation time -- just 13 sessions, many of which were focused on yoga and recovery after the Jordan tour -- he praised the players' effort and openness to new ideas.

"I'm not an old-school coach, [but someone] who actually embraces new ideas," he said, underlining his confidence in captain Afeida Khandokar and the group she leads.

Afeida, meanwhile, spoke of her ambition to make it out of the group, despite the short turnaround from their last tour.

"We didn't get much time after coming back from Jordan," said the 18-year-old rock-solid defender. "But we trained the way the coach instructed us."

The squad sees three changes from the one that played against Jordan and Indonesia, with goalkeepers Swarna Rani Mandal and Mile Akter added, while seasoned defender Nilufar Yasmin Nila returns in place of Shanti Mardi.