Booters eager to do well against Palestine

Having enjoyed a one-day rest following a goalless draw against Sudan in an unofficial practice match in Al Taif, the Bangladesh national football team resumed training for Tuesday's second and final practice match as part of their preparation for the World Cup Qualifiers against Palestine.

Out of the 28 squad members, coach Jaiver Cabrera gave match-time to 24 players to see the progress of their one-week preparation in Saudi Arabia ahead of the March 21 match against Palestine. Midfielder Rabiul Hasan said that they all are working hard for a good result against the Middle Eastern nation.

"We have a special plan for Palestine and everyone is working hard so that we can produce a good result," said Rabiul.

"Everyone in the squad is trying to give their best and are eager for the match because everyone knows it is going to be difficult to return to the side if they lost position since there are good players in every position," said the Abahani midfielder, who believes the current squad is a balanced one.

Cabrera has taken some young players with the squad in a bid to give them exposure with the senior players. Rookie midfielder Chandon Roy is enjoying training with the seniors.

"I got a call to the national squad before and earned some valuable experience. This time I have been called up again and I believe I can do something better," said Chandon, who emerged from the BFF Elite Academy before joining Sheikh Russel via players' auction.

"There are similarities between club training and national team training in terms of theory and game. So club training is helping me a bit in that regard.," added Chandon.