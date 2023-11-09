Jamal keeps faith in new-look Bangladesh

Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuiyan believes that his new look team has a chance of making it past the group stage of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers as they get ready to begin their campaign against Australia in Melbourne on November 16.

After overcoming the challenge posed by the Maldives with an aggregate 3-2 win in pre-qualifiers, the men in red and green have been drawn along with Australia, Lebanon and Palestine in Group I from which top two teams will advance to the third round of the World Cup Qualifiers from Asia.

Though Bangladesh have not tasted victory in their last 16 matches in the World Cup Qualifiers, Jamal fancies his team chances as this time they are better prepared for the challenges.

"I think our chance is bigger this time because I said before that this team is a better side than the previous ones," the captain told the reporters at a press conference on Thursday before the team's scheduled departure for Australia on Friday.

"We have already played against Lebanon this year and even had chances to win against them. We know about ourselves and we know what we can do. I think we have a great chance, especially against Lebanon and Palestine and we want to cash in on this opportunity," he added.

In the last two editions of the World Cup Qualifiers, Bangladesh could manage only three draws against Tajikistan, India and Afghanistan and lost the remaining 13 matches against Australia, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Qatar, Oman, India and Afghanistan.

Bangladesh suffered two heavy defeats, 5-0 and 4-0 against Australia during the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers in 2015.

However, Jamal believes that the current Bangladesh team is much better than the ones that got outplayed by the Aussies eight years ago.

"I think the current team is completely different than the team that played against Australia in 2015. The way we analyse the game, the way we train is completely different than the previous one.

"There was no permanent coach of that team while playing against Australia. But this time everything is different. This time we know what we want and how to play against them. I can tell you this team is completely different than the previous one that played in 2015," said Jamal.

The captain asked his teammates not to get overwhelmed by the opponents in the match against Australia, who played in the round of 16 in the Qatar World Cup.

"[We want to] give something out of the match [against Australia] and perform well which is the bottom line because it will motivate us to perform well against Lebanon at home. We know Australia is one of the best and toughest teams in Asia and we have to believe in ourselves and not get overwhelmed when we play in Melbourne."

Jamal also believes that Bangladesh can reach the next level if they hold on to the momentum.

"Bangladesh football has been on the right track and we have to keep the track intact. If we remain on the track, we can go to the next level. We have already drawn against Afghanistan and Kuwait. That means we can compete against them. We have to keep this rhythm. If we don't do that, it will be difficult for Bangladesh football," opined the 33-year-old captain.

Bangladesh will start their Qualifiers campaign against Australia on November 16 in Melbourne. They will next host Lebanon on November 21 at the Bashundhara Kings arena.