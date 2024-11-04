BFF to seek help from govt for women’s football

Since Bangladesh's maiden triumph in SAFF Women's Championship two years ago, there have been strong recommendations for taking necessary initiatives to take the country's women's football beyond the South Asian region, a demand that has only been strengthened following the successful title defence in Nepal a few days ago.

Bangladesh Football Federation's women's wing chairman Mahfuza Akter Kiron believes taking women's football beyond South Asia is not possible without the financial and infrastructural help from the government as she feels the game's local governing body has been struggling to run training camp and holding league and FIFA friendly matches over the years.

"We don't have any infrastructure. We don't have ground for women's football; we even can't do practice properly. In this context, it is a miracle for the women's football team to become back-to-back champions in South Asia," Kiron told reporters at the BFF House yesterday.

"We don't have shortage of effort to develop women's football. We also asked the previous government for financial and infrastructural support. Without the support, we will not be able to take football to the next level. We also make the same demands to the interim government," said Kiron, who returned from an AFC Congress on Saturday.

Bangladesh team celebrate their win against Nepal in the final of SAFF Women's Championship. Photo: SAFF

Chief Adviser Profession Muhammad Yunus on Saturday accorded a reception to the SAFF winning team at the State Guest House, Jamuna, and asked the players to present their individual demands in written.

Thanking the chief adviser for the reception and financial incentive for the women footballers, Kiron said, "We know the Chief Adviser promised to address the players' individual demands but we, the BFF, also want to place a development proposal before the interim government after discussing the matter with the newly elected executive committee.

"We can't roll competitions for women's football regularly for the lack of the grounds, so we want a dedicated ground for women footballers," Kiron said. "If the government provides us with a BKSP-like academy and a training ground, it will be useful towards the development of women's football."

Kiron also said that they would seek financial help for the coaching staff including foreign coaches and help for arranging FIFA friendly matches.

"The women's team don't often get opportunity to play FIFA friendly matches due to shortage of fund, so if the government supports us to play at least five to six friendly matches in the FIFA window every year, it is possible to go beyond the South Asian level," said Kiron.

BFF's Demands

Dedicated ground

BKSP-like Academy

Playing at least 5-6 FIFA friendlies

Financial support for training camp

Financial support for coaching staff