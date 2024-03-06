Football
AFP, Madrid
Wed Mar 6, 2024 05:45 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 6, 2024 05:50 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Bellingham banned for two league matches after controversial red card

AFP, Madrid
Wed Mar 6, 2024 05:45 PM Last update on: Wed Mar 6, 2024 05:50 PM
Bellingham reacts at the end of the LaLiga match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on March 2, 2024. Photo: AFP

Jude Bellingham has been suspended for Real Madrid's next two La Liga matches after he was sent off against Valencia last weekend, the Spanish football federation said Wednesday.

Madrid appealed against his red card but the federation's disciplinary committee dismissed their complaint that referee Jesus Gil Manzano made an "error" by dismissing Bellingham.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The England international, La Liga's top scorer with 16 strikes, netted moments after the referee blew for full-time in Madrid's 2-2 draw at Valencia.

Bellingham, 20, ran over to the referee insisting the goal should stand and was sent off, with Gil Manzano saying he showed an "aggressive attitude" and was "shouting".

The midfielder misses upcoming La Liga games against Celta Vigo and Osasuna.

Real Madrid lead the top flight by seven points ahead of Girona and are eight in front of rivals Barcelona, third.

Related topic:
Jude BellinghamReal Madrid
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Jude Bellingham, Mason Greenwood

La Liga to investigate Bellingham for allegedly calling Greenwood ‘rapist’

Spain prosecutors seek jail term for Ancelotti in tax case

2h ago

Bellingham wins Kopa Trophy for best young player

Bellingham to miss Leipzig trip with ankle sprain

3w ago

Modric thunderbolt helps Real Madrid extend lead at the top

1w ago
আমলাতান্ত্রিক জটিলতায় আটকে আছে পচনশীল ব্যাগের উৎপাদন
|শিল্পখাত

আমলাতান্ত্রিক জটিলতায় আটকে পচনশীল ব্যাগের উৎপাদন

সময়মতো পরিবেশ অধিদপ্তরের ছাড়পত্র না পাওয়ায় ইফতেখারুল হক এই ব্যাগের বাণিজ্যিক উৎপাদনে যেতে পারছেন না।

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|ক্রিকেট

শুরুতেই উইকেট নিলেন তাসকিন

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification