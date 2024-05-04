Bayern slump to loss against Stuttgart as Real await

VfB Stuttgart scored two late goals to snatch a 3-1 win over visitors Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday, spoiling the Bavarians' preparations for their Champions League semi-final return leg against Real Madrid next week.

Bayern, who are in second place on 69 points, two ahead of Stuttgart in third with two games left, face Real in Spain on Wednesday after their 2-2 draw in Munich.

Stuttgart took a deserved lead through Leonidas Stergiou's flick over keeper Manuel Neuer just before the half hour mark after missing three golden chances.

Bayern levelled with a penalty from Harry Kane in the 37th minute, his 36th league goal of the season.

Kane is now five goals behind the all-time Bundesliga scoring record for a season of 41 goals set by Robert Lewandowski in 2021.

Substitute Jeong Woo-yeong, however, beat Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer at the far post in the 84th minute to put the hosts back in front before Silas sealed the win with a low drive in stoppage time.