Football
Reuters, Stuttgart
Sat May 4, 2024 09:39 PM
Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 09:44 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Bayern slump to loss against Stuttgart as Real await

Reuters, Stuttgart
Sat May 4, 2024 09:39 PM Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 09:44 PM
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane looks dejected after the match. PHOTO: REUTERS

VfB Stuttgart scored two late goals to snatch a 3-1 win over visitors Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday, spoiling the Bavarians' preparations for their Champions League semi-final return leg against Real Madrid next week.

Bayern, who are in second place on 69 points, two ahead of Stuttgart in third with two games left, face Real in Spain on Wednesday after their 2-2 draw in Munich.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Stuttgart took a deserved lead through Leonidas Stergiou's flick over keeper Manuel Neuer just before the half hour mark after missing three golden chances.

Bayern levelled with a penalty from Harry Kane in the 37th minute, his 36th league goal of the season.

Kane is now five goals behind the all-time Bundesliga scoring record for a season of 41 goals set by Robert Lewandowski in 2021.

Substitute Jeong Woo-yeong, however, beat Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer at the far post in the 84th minute to put the hosts back in front before Silas sealed the win with a low drive in stoppage time.

Related topic:
Bayern MunichBundesligafootballReal Madrid
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Brothers Union

Brothers taste first win in BPL 2024

1d ago
Real Madrid wary of Bayern Munich

Real wary of Bayern in 'European Clasico'

4d ago

Lewandowski treble fires Barca to Valencia win

4d ago

Leverkusen stay unbeaten with last-gasp strike at Dortmund

1w ago

Tuchel's job safe for Arsenal tie, insist Bayern

3w ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

সুন্দরবনে আগুন

চলমান তাপদাহের মধ্যে বাগেরহাটের সুন্দরবন পূর্ব বিভাগে আগুন লেগেছে। আজ শনিবার বিকেল সাড়ে ৩টার দিকে পূর্ব সুন্দরবনের চাঁদপাই রেঞ্জের আমুর বুনিয়া টহল ফাঁড়ির কাছের এলাকায় বনে আগুন লাগে।

২৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘জিয়াউর রহমান গণতন্ত্র হত্যাকারী স্বৈরশাসক হিসেবে ইতিহাসের পাতায় থেকে যাবেন’

৫১ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X