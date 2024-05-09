In pictures: Ecstasy on one end, agony at the other

Real Madrid showed they remain Europe's comeback kings as Joselu's late double rescued them from the brink of elimination to reach the Champions League final with a dramatic 2-1 second-leg win over Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich players react to their defeat. Photo: AFP

Real dominated proceedings, but misfired with several chances as a gritty Bayern put their domestic woes aside to almost eliminate the Spaniards in their own back yard. Eventually, it was ecstasy for the home team and their fans while the visiting German giants were engulfed in agony as another memorable night of action in the Champions League came to an end.

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior and teammates celebrate victory. Photo: AFP

Bayern Munich's Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer (2R) and teammates react to their defeat. Photo: AFP

Real Madrid players celebrate their victory. Photo: AFP

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti celebrates after the match. Photo: Reuters

Bayern Munich's Konrad Laimer and Manuel Neuer look dejected after the match. Photo: Reuters

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane looks dejected after the match. Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga celebrate after the match. Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid's Joselu and Nacho celebrate after the match. Photo: Reuters

Luka Modric celebrates after the match. Photo: Reuters