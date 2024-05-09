In pictures: Ecstasy on one end, agony at the other
Real Madrid showed they remain Europe's comeback kings as Joselu's late double rescued them from the brink of elimination to reach the Champions League final with a dramatic 2-1 second-leg win over Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.
Real dominated proceedings, but misfired with several chances as a gritty Bayern put their domestic woes aside to almost eliminate the Spaniards in their own back yard. Eventually, it was ecstasy for the home team and their fans while the visiting German giants were engulfed in agony as another memorable night of action in the Champions League came to an end.
