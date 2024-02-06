Bangladesh stay perfect with 4-0 win over Bhutan

Hosts Bangladesh stayed perfect in the ongoing SAFF Under-19 Women's Championship as a second-string side cruised to a 4-0 win over Bhutan in their final league stage match at the Birshreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium on Tuesday.



Bangladesh, who have already qualified for the final of the tournament, will fight it out for the crown against India in the grand finale on Thursday.

India confirmed their final spot in the final after finishing behind Bangladesh in the four-team tournament following a 4-0 win over Nepal in the day's first match at the same venue.



Bangladesh head coach Saiful Bari Titu rested nine players from the playing eleven that beat India and Nepal in the first two matches. Goalkeeper Swarna Rani Sarker and midfielder Umehla Marma were the only two players who retained their spots in the side.

Despite the changes, the second-string Bangladesh side managed to overpower Bhutan, who finished bottom with three straight defeats having conceded 15 goals in those games.



With the regular striker duo of Mst Shagorika and Puja Das watching the match from the bench, forward Oyeshi Khatun hogged the limelight by netting a brace and then assisting one to Trishna Rani after Nusrat Jahan Mitu gave the hosts the lead in the 17th minute from a scramble inside the box after the Bhutan defenders failed to clear a low cross from the left flank.



Oyeshi nodded home a corner from Mitu in the 30th minute before squaring it off to Trishna from the right flank to make it 3-0 in the 58th minute.



Oyeshi wrapped things up in the 68th minute when she darted into the box to drive in her second goal after capitalising on a defensive fumble from Bhutan.